Thomas Frank signs new deal to stay at Brentford until 2027

I'm looking forward to hopefully continuing our progress and creating more magic moments together. Director of football Phil Giles said I'm sure I speak for everyone at Brentford when I say that I am very pleased that we have agreed this new contract with Thomas.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-12-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 19:06 IST
Thomas Frank is looking to create “more magic moments” as head coach of Brentford after signing a new long-term contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2027.

The 49-year-old Dane was appointed in 2018 and guided the club into the top flight for the first time in its history in 2020-21, ultimately finishing 13th in that campaign.

Frank's side is 10th and will return to Premier League action against Tottenham on Boxing Day bolstered by a 2-1 win over reigning champions Manchester City before the World Cup break.

“Being a head coach at a club is like a relationship; there are highs and lows,” Frank said on Saturday. “The warmth, support and kindness every time I meet a Bees fan has been amazing and it gives me extra energy to continue the work going forward.

“We attacked the Premier League in the first season and we're attacking it in our second season. I'm looking forward to hopefully continuing our progress and creating more magic moments together.” Director of football Phil Giles said: “I'm sure I speak for everyone at Brentford when I say that I am very pleased that we have agreed this new contract with Thomas. It is well deserved following some excellent results and performances in the last 18 months.''

