Second Test between Pakistan, New Zealand shifted to Karachi

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand has been shifted from Multan to Karachi due to deteriorating weather conditions, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday. "The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to shift the second Test in Multan to Karachi due to deteriorating weather conditions, which have already disrupted flight operations and may also potentially result in the loss of playing hours," said a statement from PCB on Saturday.

It has also been agreed between the two boards that the second Test and the three ODIs will now be brought forward by a day, meaning the second Test will commence on January 2 with the three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures to be played on January 9, 11 and 13. Revised itinerary: December 26-30 - 1st Test, Karachi, January 2-6 - 2nd Test, Karachi, January 9 - 1st ODI, Karachi, January 11 - 2nd ODI, Karachi, January 13- 3rd ODI, Karachi.

Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood. (ANI)

