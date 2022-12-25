Left Menu

Senior journalist & former PTI Kochi Bureau Chief T N Vishwanathan passes away

Veteran journalist and former Bureau Chief of Press Trust of India PTI in Kochi, T N Viswanathan, died on Sunday afternoon, a family member said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 25-12-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 20:32 IST
Senior journalist & former PTI Kochi Bureau Chief T N Vishwanathan passes away
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran journalist and former Bureau Chief of Press Trust of India (PTI) in Kochi, T N Viswanathan, died on Sunday afternoon, a family member said. He was 91.

Vishwanathan was undergoing palliative care since he broke his hip in a fall last year, his younger son V Shankar said.

''For the last one-and-a-half months, he was not speaking to anyone and was being fed intravenously,'' Shankar added.

Vishwanathan is survived by his two sons -- V Neelakantan (Ramesh) and Shankar.

The cremation would be held on Monday at 12 pm in Tripunithura.

Those who have worked with Vishwanathan, remember him as a very energetic and dedicated journalist. The senior reporter started his career in journalism at 19 and joined PTI in the 1950s at Hyderabad.

He moved to Kochi in 1971 as a reporter and covered political and sports events in the port city for two decades before retiring from the agency in 1992.

Thereafter, he worked for Deccan Chronicle and also contributed articles to the Times of India, The Hindu and Rubber Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022