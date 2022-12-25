Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves sign Brazil's Cunha on loan from Atletico

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on loan from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, both clubs said on Sunday. Cunha joined Atletico in August 2021 and scored six LaLiga goals in 40 appearances.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 23:11 IST
Soccer-Wolves sign Brazil's Cunha on loan from Atletico

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on loan from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, both clubs said on Sunday. Cunha will join Wolves from Jan. 1 on a deal which could become a permanent move until 2027 if certain clauses are triggered, Wolves said.

"We've found one more gift under the tree," the Premier League side wrote on Twitter, announcing the 23-year old as Julen Lopetegui's first signing as Wolves head coach. Cunha joined Atletico in August 2021 and scored six LaLiga goals in 40 appearances. He was used mainly as a substitute.

Prior to that he played in Germany's Bundesliga, where he was with RB Leipzig from 2018 to 2020, followed by one season at Hertha Berlin. Cunha made his Brazil debut in September 2021, in a 1-0 World Cup qualifier against Chile. A month earlier, he won gold with Brazil under-23 side at the Tokyo Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

India
2
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Science News Roundup: Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022