Cricket-South Africa bowled out for 189 in first innings v Australia

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 11:28 IST
Cameron Green. (Photo- ICC) Image Credit: ANI

Cameron Green took five wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 189 in their first innings after tea on day one of the second test against Australia on Monday.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane by six wickets.

