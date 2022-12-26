Left Menu

Big pay cheque won't change me or my cricket: Cameron Green

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 19:59 IST
Big pay cheque won't change me or my cricket: Cameron Green
  • Country:
  • Australia

The second-most expensive buy in the history of the Indian Premier League, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, has been unassuming about his Rs 17.5 crore earning, saying he ''didn't do much'' to deserve the kind of money he got during the player auction.

The 23-year-old had an amazing week after a winning bid from Mumbai Indians made him richer by Rs 17.5 crore.

On Monday, the tall pace bowler destroyed the South African batting line-up by claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests and helped dismiss the visitors for 189 on day one of the Boxing Day Test.

Green said the big purse will not change him or the way he plays his cricket.

''To be fair, I think I didn't do much to kind of earn that,'' said Green.

''I just put my name into the auction, and it just happened. It doesn't change who I am or how I think and all the confidence I have in my cricket. Hopefully, I didn't change too much,'' he added.

Green emerged the second-most costly buy in the auction held in Kochi after a bidding war between Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. England's Sam Curran became the most expensive auction buy in IPL history, being sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 18.5 crore.

Green said that for an all-rounder like him, workload management was the key to longevity. The youngster, whose bowling load has had to be reduced due to lower-back complaints, added that if one is trying to excel both as a batter and as a bowler, the key is to prioritise things.

''I think your priorities change. You take a lot of your care in your bowling when you're just a bowler. You have that rhythm because you're bowling 20 overs an innings basically. That's probably the main difference (between being a bowler and an all-rounder).

''It's tough if you're trying to do both equally. You have to try and prioritise one of them, because you're going to put too much pressure on yourself if you try too hard at both,'' said Green.

He added that in the lead-up to a match, he prioritises his batting, while on game days he pays more attention to his bowling.

''I try to prioritise my batting in the weeks leading up to the game. Then on game day, you've hit plenty of balls that week, so it's prioritising your bowling and getting your body right, backing all the training you've done prior,'' said Green.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022