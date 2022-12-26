PCB management committee chief Najam Sethi holds meeting with former players

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairperson Najam Sethi held at a meeting at the National Stadium Karachi on Monday. Former players like Javed Miandad, Wasim Bari, Tauseef Ahmed, and Sadiq Mohammad were present in the meeting.

"Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Mr Najam Sethi meets with former players at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi. #PAKvNZ," PCB said in a tweet. Ramiz Raja and his Board were recently ousted by the Pakistani government after the PCB's 2019 constitution was revoked and a 14-member committee chaired by Sethi was given full executive authority to work on restoring the department structure, which had been eliminated in 2019 after Imran Khan was elected as the nation's prime minister (the PM of Pakistan is the PCB's patron-in-chief).

The new committee will have 120 days to amend the PCB constitution, replacing the 2019 version with the 2014 version. According to the 2014 constitution, the committee will be in charge of choosing a chairman and creating a board of governors. All committees established under the defunct 2019 constitution, including the selection committee, were dismissed on Friday by the new PCB management committee which took office on Thursday.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was appointed the interim chief selector for the national men's team on Saturday. Afridi will have former teammates Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum to work with him in a three-member committee.

Pakistan was whitewashed for the first time at home after England managed to clean sweep the three-match test series this month. The Asian side is currently playing a two-Test series against New Zealand at home. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)