Soccer-Broken leg sidelines Scotland keeper Gordon for rest of the season
Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2022 01:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 01:10 IST
Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon will miss the rest of the season after suffering a double leg break, his club Heart of Midlothian said on Monday.
The 39-year-old suffered the injury after colliding with another player during a 2-2 draw with Dundee United on Christmas Eve. He had to be carried off on a stretcher and has undergone surgery.
The injury means Gordon will miss Scotland's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain in March.
