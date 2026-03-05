Left Menu

UEFA's Qatar Standoff: Security Concerns Surround Argentina vs Spain Finalissima

Despite growing security concerns due to regional conflict, UEFA plans to host the Argentina vs Spain Finalissima in Qatar. Both UEFA and local organizers are working to ensure the event's success, with potential relocation options on the table if the situation escalates.

UEFA is maintaining its plan to hold the Argentina vs Spain Finalissima in Qatar, despite the ongoing Middle East conflict which has seen Iranian missiles targeting the emirate.

The soccer governing body stated there are currently no alternative venues under consideration, with a final decision expected next week.

Discussions with local organizers continue, and if security risks escalate, the game may be relocated to Spain or elsewhere in Europe.

