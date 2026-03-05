EU Solidarity Tested Amid U.S. Trade Tensions with Spain

The European Union's unity is being put to the test as German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul reassures Spain of its solidarity amid rising tensions with the United States. During a press conference with Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popsoi, Wadephul emphasized, "We will not allow ourselves to be divided; we stand firmly together."

The strain in relations stems from U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose a comprehensive trade embargo on Spain. This development followed Spain's decision to deny U.S. military access to its bases for Iran-related strike missions. The situation has further complicated transatlantic ties and put EU alliances in the spotlight.

Despite these challenges, Wadephul reiterated Germany's unwavering support for Ukraine, emphasizing that 'Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine remains the top security policy issue.' This reflection underscores Germany's commitment to maintaining focus on European security threats amid the evolving global political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)