Spain Dispatches Christopher Columbus Frigate to Cyprus

Spain is deploying its Christopher Columbus frigate to join the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and other Greek naval ships near Cyprus. The move is part of a strategic military presence in the region, with the frigate arriving in Crete by March 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 05-03-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:50 IST
  • Spain

Spain will bolster its maritime presence near Cyprus by deploying the Christopher Columbus frigate, according to a statement from the Defence Ministry.

The frigate's mission will include joining forces with France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and other ships from the Greek navy.

Set to arrive in Crete around March 10, the vessel's primary role will focus on air defence operations.

