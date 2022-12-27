Australia's David Warner joins elite club after scoring double ton in his 100th Test

In spite of a three-year drought without a century in the longest format of cricket, David Warner became the 10th man in Test history to score a hundred in his 100th Test match and the second to score a double. Warner achieved the three-figure century mark during the second Test match against South Africa in just 144 balls, pulling a Kagiso Rabada delivery down to fine leg for a boundary.

With his 25th Test century and third Test double century, he joined an illustrious group of names and became only the second Australian to do so, trailing only Ricky Ponting, who scored double tons in his 100th Test. He then joined Joe Root as the only player to make a double century in the milestone match, taking just 254 deliveries. Warner crossed the 8000 Test run mark early on day two, doing so at an average of over 46, passing Mark Waugh as Australia's 7th-most prolific run-scorer in the cricket's longest format. Just seven batters boast more than the 25 Test centuries for Australia than the 36-year-old left-hander, who joins Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq on the mark.

Starting the day on 32*, the Australian opener looked in good touch in the early moments against the acclaimed Proteas attack, accelerating with multiple boundaries. A mix-up cost Marnus Labuschagne his wicket at the other end, but Warner continued to lead Australia's attack on either side of lunch, as the hosts took control.

A 239-run partnership stand with Steve Smith ended when the right-hander miscued a glide behind point straight into the hands of Marco Jansen, and Warner, suffering from a cramp and was helped away off the field. Warner collapsed to the ground after reaching the double hundred, and his body, having been put to the test of both mental and physical demands, gave out on him. After retiring hurt, he was helped off the field by a number of Australia support staff, with Cameron Green striding out to replace him.

Building on a strong first day with the ball, Australia now has a commanding first-innings lead in the second Test of the series and appears to be on track to take both the dozen World Test Championship points. (ANI)

