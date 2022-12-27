Left Menu

England to tour Bangladesh for white-ball series in March

PTI | London | Updated: 27-12-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 18:42 IST

The England men's team will undertake its first tour of Bangladesh since 2016 when it travels to the country to play three One-day Internationals and an equal number of T20Is in March next year.

The tour will commence with three ODIs, the first two matches taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 1 and 3. The final match of the series will take place on March 6 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The three-match T20I series will start on March 9 in Chattogram, with the final two matches, on March 12 and 14, scheduled to be played in Dhaka.

The last time the teams played a series was in 2016, when England won the ODIs 2-1.

The England squad is expected to play two warm-up fixtures ahead of the ODIs, the dates for which will be announced in due course, said an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement.

''It is exciting that the England Men's white-ball squad will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016. The atmosphere generated in Dhaka and Chattogram for this eagerly-anticipated tour will be fantastic,'' said ECB interim CEO Clare Connor.

''There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions.'' PTI AM AM AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

