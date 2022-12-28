He is fit, do not see why he cannot continue playing: Steve Smith on Warner's Test future

Star Australian batter Steve Smith believes that veteran opener David Warner can continue playing for the national side for years to come as he is still fit and batted really well during his 100th Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The legendary Aussie opener silenced critics and went on a record-breaking spree, delighting a packed MCG with a hard-hitting double hundred against South Africa in the second Test of three-match series.

Smith was Warner's partner in taking down a scary Proteas pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje on day two of the match, stitching a stand of 239 runs for the third wicket. "I do not see why not," Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on being asked if Warner could continue wearing the iconic Baggy Green cap into his late 30s.

"He is fit and I do not see any reason why he cannot continue playing." "He was certainly seeing the ball pretty well today, so fingers crossed he can keep playing well and he can play for as long as he likes," concluded Smith.

In his 100th Test match, Warner delighted the crowd to the fullest and made a return to form on the most special occasion possible. He scored an unbeaten 200 off 255 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes. Warner scored his third double-century and became the first Australian player ever to score a double-century on his 100th Test. He is overall the second batter to hit a double century on his 100th Test, with Joe Root of England being the first one to do so.

He also completed 17,000 runs in international cricket on Tuesday. Now, in 340 international matches and across 421 innings, Warner has 17,023 runs at an average of 43.09. He has a total of 45 international centuries and 85 half-centuries and the best individual score of 335*.

He is the fifth-highest run scorer for Australia in international cricket. The highest run-scorer for Australia in international cricket is legendary batter Ricky Ponting. He has scored 27,368 runs at an average of 45.84. He has scored 70 tons and 146 half-centuries for the Aussies. Coming to the match, Australia's first innings is in progress and have a massive 350-plus run lead over Proteas.

Earlier, put to bat first by Australia, South Africa was bundled out for 189 runs. After the Proteas were down at 67/5, wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (52) and Marco Jansen (59) put on a 112-run partnership to stabilise the innings. All-rounder Cameron Green was the pick of the bowlers for Aussies, taking 5/27. This is his first-ever five-wicket haul in Tests. Mitchell Starc took two wickets while Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon took a wicket each. (ANI)

