Left Menu

He is fit, do not see why he cannot continue playing: Steve Smith on Warner's Test future

The legendary Aussie opener silenced critics and went on a record-breaking spree, delighting a packed MCG with a hard-hitting double hundred against South Africa in the second Test of three-match series

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 09:42 IST
He is fit, do not see why he cannot continue playing: Steve Smith on Warner's Test future
David Warner. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Star Australian batter Steve Smith believes that veteran opener David Warner can continue playing for the national side for years to come as he is still fit and batted really well during his 100th Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The legendary Aussie opener silenced critics and went on a record-breaking spree, delighting a packed MCG with a hard-hitting double hundred against South Africa in the second Test of three-match series.

Smith was Warner's partner in taking down a scary Proteas pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje on day two of the match, stitching a stand of 239 runs for the third wicket. "I do not see why not," Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on being asked if Warner could continue wearing the iconic Baggy Green cap into his late 30s.

"He is fit and I do not see any reason why he cannot continue playing." "He was certainly seeing the ball pretty well today, so fingers crossed he can keep playing well and he can play for as long as he likes," concluded Smith.

In his 100th Test match, Warner delighted the crowd to the fullest and made a return to form on the most special occasion possible. He scored an unbeaten 200 off 255 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes. Warner scored his third double-century and became the first Australian player ever to score a double-century on his 100th Test. He is overall the second batter to hit a double century on his 100th Test, with Joe Root of England being the first one to do so.

He also completed 17,000 runs in international cricket on Tuesday. Now, in 340 international matches and across 421 innings, Warner has 17,023 runs at an average of 43.09. He has a total of 45 international centuries and 85 half-centuries and the best individual score of 335*.

He is the fifth-highest run scorer for Australia in international cricket. The highest run-scorer for Australia in international cricket is legendary batter Ricky Ponting. He has scored 27,368 runs at an average of 45.84. He has scored 70 tons and 146 half-centuries for the Aussies. Coming to the match, Australia's first innings is in progress and have a massive 350-plus run lead over Proteas.

Earlier, put to bat first by Australia, South Africa was bundled out for 189 runs. After the Proteas were down at 67/5, wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (52) and Marco Jansen (59) put on a 112-run partnership to stabilise the innings. All-rounder Cameron Green was the pick of the bowlers for Aussies, taking 5/27. This is his first-ever five-wicket haul in Tests. Mitchell Starc took two wickets while Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon took a wicket each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022