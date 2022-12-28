Left Menu

Tennis-Kyrgios's late United Cup withdrawal surprises Australia team mates

Nick Kyrgios's late withdrawal from the inaugural edition of the United Cup took his own team mates by surprise on Wednesday as they were left in the dark until minutes before their pre-tournament news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 12:13 IST
Tennis-Kyrgios's late United Cup withdrawal surprises Australia team mates
Nick Kyrgios Image Credit: Wikipedia

Nick Kyrgios's late withdrawal from the inaugural edition of the United Cup took his own team mates by surprise on Wednesday as they were left in the dark until minutes before their pre-tournament news conference. Kyrgios, who is ranked 22nd in the world and reached this year's Wimbledon final, was set to lead Australia in the joint ATP and WTA event, which is being held in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth and offers ranking points and $15 million in prize-money.

Organisers said the 27-year-old, who was due to face Britain's Cameron Norrie in his first singles match on Thursday in Group D, withdrew due to injury. "We literally just found out 10 minutes ago. Obviously it's news to all of us and we just move forward now," co-captain Sam Stosur told reporters.

Kyrgios, who opted out of Australia's Davis Cup team this year, later posted a video on Instagram where he was seen out in the sunshine at a harbour with the caption 'Beautiful day'. Alex de Minaur, who will now move into the number one men's position for Team Australia, wanted to avoid discussing Kyrgios and focus on the upcoming event.

"I think it would be great if we just talk about this great team," he said. "We are all here, we are all happy to be here, we are about to play an exciting new event, something new for all of us - the United Cup." Australia will also play Rafa Nadal's Spain in Group D.

The tournament, which runs from Dec. 29-Jan. 8, features 18 countries split into six groups of three, with teams playing two men's and two women's singles matches and a mixed doubles match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022