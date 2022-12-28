Left Menu

Yohan Blake to promote Mumbai Marathon

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 16:35 IST
Yohan Blake to promote Mumbai Marathon
Yohan Blake Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake was on Wednesday named as the international event ambassador for the 18th Tata Mumbai Marathon, to be held on January 15.

Blake, the youngest 100m world champion ever, is the second fastest man of all time and famously finished behind countryman Usain Bolt in the 100m and 200m at the 2012 Olympics.

He had teamed up with Bolt for the 4x100m relay gold in a world record at the London Games.

''I'm hopeful that my involvement as the International Event Ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon will inspire athletes,'' Blake said in a release. ''I'm super excited to be part of this iconic event that triggered a running revolution in India and turned the country into a global road running hub. Looking forward to visiting Mumbai.'' Nicknamed 'The Beast' by Bolt for his ruthless training regimen, Blake overcame a string of injuries to win a second 4x100m relay gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

At the 2011 World Championships in Daegu, Blake took the gold in 9.92 to become the youngest 100m world champion, after Bolt was disqualified for the final for a false start.

That same year he ran the second-fastest 200m of all time — 19.26 in Brussels in September — and beat Bolt in both 100m and 200m in the Jamaican Olympic trials the following year.

Ranked among the top 10 marathons in the world, the Tata Mumbai Marathon is a ''USD 405,000 prize fund World Athletics Gold Label Road Race''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022