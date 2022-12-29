Left Menu

Cricket-Australia six wickets from victory, South Africa 120-4 at lunch

Zondo was slow off the mark but had no chance as Travis Head, celebrating his 29th birthday, swooped in and threw down the stumps. That left South Africa 65 for four, but Bavuma and Verreynne managed to hold back the tide to lunch with an unbroken 55-run partnership.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 07:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 07:19 IST
Cricket-Australia six wickets from victory, South Africa 120-4 at lunch

Australia moved six wickets from a series-sealing victory in the second test on Thursday as South Africa staggered to 120 for four at lunch on day four in Melbourne, still 266 runs short of making the hosts bat again. After resuming on 15 for one on a cool, overcast morning, South Africa lost three wickets for 18 runs against a depleted Australian attack at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Number four Temba Bavuma was 37 not out and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne was on 27 at the break, the pair left to salvage something from the wreckage of a disastrous match for the tourists. Paceman Mitchell Starc, nursing tendon damage to the middle finger of his bowling hand, struck the first blow with a yorker that crashed into opener Sarel Erwee's front foot when he was on 21.

The lbw appeal was turned down but home captain Pat Cummins successfully reviewed the decision. Number three Theunis de Bruyn was out for 28 three overs later, boxed in by a Scott Boland delivery that reared up and caught an outside edge on the way to second slip, where Steve Smith took a fine catch after Marnus Labuschagne leaped across him.

At 57 for three, South Africa's situation called for level heads but Bavuma lost his as he ran out number five Khaya Zondo (one) with a terrible call for a single after hitting Cummins to a fielder at mid-off. Zondo was slow off the mark but had no chance as Travis Head, celebrating his 29th birthday, swooped in and threw down the stumps.

That left South Africa 65 for four, but Bavuma and Verreynne managed to hold back the tide to lunch with an unbroken 55-run partnership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
2
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
3
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022