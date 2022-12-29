Left Menu

Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup

PTI | Paris | Updated: 29-12-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 09:28 IST
Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup
Neymar. (Photo- Brazil football website) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward's second-half dive in the penalty area in his first match since the World Cup.

Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg midfielder Adrien Thomasson in the face with his hand and then a second caution one minute later for diving.

The forward remonstrated face to face with referee Clement Turpin but to no avail.

It was Neymar's fifth red card since joining PSG for a world record fee of 222 million euros ($236 million) in 2017, and he will be suspended for Sunday's game at second-place Lens.

No other player has been sent off more often in the French league since the 2017-2018 season.

Neymar, who was in tears after Brazil lost to Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinals, set up PSG's opening goal at Parc des Princes for countryman Marquinhos early on in a victory sealed by Kylian Mbappé's penalty deep into stoppage time.

It seems Neymar didn't stick around to see it.

Match broadcaster Canal Plus said Neymar left the stadium just minutes after his sending off.

Neymar has 11 league goals and 10 assists for unbeaten league-leader PSG this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
3
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022