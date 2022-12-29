Left Menu

Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo

PTI | London | Updated: 29-12-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 09:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday.

PSV announced on Monday that it had agreed to the transfer for an undisclosed fee, describing it as a "record'' for the Dutch club.

"This is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can (do) and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years," Gakpo told Liverpool's website.

Gakpo scored 55 goals and provided 50 assists in 159 appearances for PSV.

CHELSEA DEAL Chelsea has agreed to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Norwegian club Molde.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international will join Chelsea on New Year's Day, the Premier League club confirmed Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fofana was the leading scorer for Molde, one of Erling Haaland's former clubs, with 15 league goals last season. He's made three appearances for his national team.

Molde's statement noted that Fofana is looking forward to following in the footsteps of his idol, Didier Drogba.

