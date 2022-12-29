Left Menu

Soccer-Leicester's Maddison out of Liverpool game with knee problem

Maddison went off injured after scoring in Leicester's 2-0 win at West Ham United before the World Cup and while he was part of England's squad in Qatar he did not play. "Maddison won't be available for the game," Rodgers told a news conference on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 10:00 IST
Soccer-Leicester's Maddison out of Liverpool game with knee problem
James Maddison

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison will miss Friday's Premier League game against Liverpool due to a knee injury and has seen a specialist about the issue, manager Brendan Rodgers said. Maddison went off injured after scoring in Leicester's 2-0 win at West Ham United before the World Cup and while he was part of England's squad in Qatar he did not play.

"Maddison won't be available for the game," Rodgers told a news conference on Wednesday. "He was with (club doctor) Mark Waller getting some special advice in London so I'll wait to hear from them later on. "He hasn't trained with the squad. He was clearly getting treatment out (in Qatar) and he and the medical team deemed him okay to train. He was available for games for England.

"He's come back, looked to do some work, and felt a pain in a different part of his knee." Maddison had been in superb form for 13th-placed Leicester this season with seven goals and four assists in the league.

Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet will also miss the Liverpool game having suffered a knock early in Leicester's 3-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Monday after replacing Maddison in the starting line-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
3
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022