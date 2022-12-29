Soccer-Leicester's Maddison out of Liverpool game with knee problem

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison will miss Friday's Premier League game against Liverpool due to a knee injury and has seen a specialist about the issue, manager Brendan Rodgers said. Maddison went off injured after scoring in Leicester's 2-0 win at West Ham United before the World Cup and while he was part of England's squad in Qatar he did not play.

"Maddison won't be available for the game," Rodgers told a news conference on Wednesday. "He was with (club doctor) Mark Waller getting some special advice in London so I'll wait to hear from them later on. "He hasn't trained with the squad. He was clearly getting treatment out (in Qatar) and he and the medical team deemed him okay to train. He was available for games for England.

"He's come back, looked to do some work, and felt a pain in a different part of his knee." Maddison had been in superb form for 13th-placed Leicester this season with seven goals and four assists in the league.

Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet will also miss the Liverpool game having suffered a knock early in Leicester's 3-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Monday after replacing Maddison in the starting line-up.

