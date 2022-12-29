On this day in 2010, England retained the Ashes in Australia for first time in 24 years

On this day in 2010, England retained the coveted Ashes in Australia, for the first time in 24 years. The England team did so in the fourth Test of the Ashes series back in 2010 in December.

After losing the third Test match at Perth by 267 runs, England bounced back big time in Melbourne. Electing to field first, England bundled out Australia for just 98 runs in the first innings. Michael Clarke top-scored with 20 runs as Chris Tremlett (4/26) and James Anderson (4/44) blew away the invincible Aussie batting line-up.

England gained a massive lead in the first innings, they were bundled out for a massive 513 runs. Jonathan Trott (168*), wicketkeeper-batter Matt Prior (85), Alastair Cook (82), then skipper Andrew Strauss (69) and Kevin Pietersen (51) scored big for England. Peter Siddle (6/75) was exceptional with the ball, but the damage was done by England.

The Aussies had to score really really massive if they wanted to stay in contention in the match. But, Australia was dismissed for just 258 runs in their second innings. Brad Haddin (55*) and Shane Watson (54) scored half-centuries and Peter Siddle (40) and Steve Smith (38) also scored decent knocks. But it was not enough to match the overwhelming storm that England brought to Australia and lost by an innings and 157 runs. Tim Bresnan (4/50) was the pick of the bowlers for England.

Jonathan Trott was the 'Man of the Match' for his 168*. Back in 1986-87, England had won the Ashes series by 2-1 and retained it as they had won it in 1985 at England.

After this, England went on to win the Ashes in their home territory in 2013 and 2015, but could not replicate their 2010 heroics in Australia. (ANI)

