Left Menu

On this day in 2010, England retained the Ashes in Australia for first time in 24 years

After losing the third Test match at Perth by 267 runs, England bounced back big time in Melbourne

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 13:37 IST
On this day in 2010, England retained the Ashes in Australia for first time in 24 years
England team celebrating. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

On this day in 2010, England retained the coveted Ashes in Australia, for the first time in 24 years. The England team did so in the fourth Test of the Ashes series back in 2010 in December.

After losing the third Test match at Perth by 267 runs, England bounced back big time in Melbourne. Electing to field first, England bundled out Australia for just 98 runs in the first innings. Michael Clarke top-scored with 20 runs as Chris Tremlett (4/26) and James Anderson (4/44) blew away the invincible Aussie batting line-up.

England gained a massive lead in the first innings, they were bundled out for a massive 513 runs. Jonathan Trott (168*), wicketkeeper-batter Matt Prior (85), Alastair Cook (82), then skipper Andrew Strauss (69) and Kevin Pietersen (51) scored big for England. Peter Siddle (6/75) was exceptional with the ball, but the damage was done by England.

The Aussies had to score really really massive if they wanted to stay in contention in the match. But, Australia was dismissed for just 258 runs in their second innings. Brad Haddin (55*) and Shane Watson (54) scored half-centuries and Peter Siddle (40) and Steve Smith (38) also scored decent knocks. But it was not enough to match the overwhelming storm that England brought to Australia and lost by an innings and 157 runs. Tim Bresnan (4/50) was the pick of the bowlers for England.

Jonathan Trott was the 'Man of the Match' for his 168*. Back in 1986-87, England had won the Ashes series by 2-1 and retained it as they had won it in 1985 at England.

After this, England went on to win the Ashes in their home territory in 2013 and 2015, but could not replicate their 2010 heroics in Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022