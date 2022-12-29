Left Menu

Dish TV appoints Lalit Behari Singhal as independent director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 17:53 IST
Dish TV appoints Lalit Behari Singhal as independent director
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV on Thursday said it has appointed former bureaucrat Lalit Behari Singhal as an independent director to its board.

The company's board, at its meeting held on Thursday, ''considered and appointed Lalit Behari Singhal, as an Independent Director of the company with effect from December 29, 2022, for a term of 5 consecutive years'', Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this month, Dish TV announced the appointment of three new independent directors to the company's board, which was the first major appointment after the departure of its former promoter-backed chairman Jawahar Lal Goel.

Dish TV's largest shareholder Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) and the promoter family led by its chairman Jawahar Lal Goel were engaged in a legal battle over board representation in the company.

YBL, having over 24 per cent share, was pushing for reconstitution of the Dish TV board and removal of Goel along with some other persons.

Earlier in June, shareholders in an extraordinary general meeting had rejected the proposal for the reappointment of Goel as its managing director.

In September, shareholders of Dish TV rejected four resolutions in the AGM, including the adoption of the company's financial statements for FY21 and FY22, and the appointment of independent director Rakesh Mohan.

Dish TV shareholders, on December 30, 2021, had also rejected all three proposals, including the adoption of financial statements and the reappointment of Ashok Mathai Kurien as director.

Its chairman Jawahar Lal Goel resigned from the board of the company on September 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022