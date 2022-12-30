Tennis-Former finalist Thiem given Australian Open wildcard
The Austrian gave the 2020 champion Novak Djokovic a huge scare before losing in five sets in a classic final. Former world number three Thiem later made his Grand Slam breakthrough at that year's U.S. Open.
Former Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem has been given a wildcard to the Grand Slam next month after missing last year's tournament due to injury, organisers said on Friday. The Austrian gave the 2020 champion Novak Djokovic a huge scare before losing in five sets in a classic final.
Former world number three Thiem later made his Grand Slam breakthrough at that year's U.S. Open. He struggled with a serious wrist injury the following season but the powerful 29-year-old has been on the comeback trail this year, improving his world ranking to 102 from outside the top 350 in June.
Frenchman Luca Van Assche has also been given a wildcard, while Americans Taylor Townsend and Christopher Eubanks and Frenchwoman Diane Parry were awarded wildcards in the women's tournament. The four outstanding wildcards - two men and two women - will be awarded next week, organisers said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. opens safety probe into autonomous driving system in GM's Cruise vehicles
U.S. opens safety probe into autonomous driving system in GM's Cruise vehicles
U.S. opens safety probe into autonomous driving system in GM's Cruise vehicles
Russia's Novak says Moscow's gas remains in demand, Turkey hub under discussion
Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak