Left Menu

Cricket-India wicketkeeper Pant 'stable' after fiery car crash

India cricketer Rishabh Pant is in a stable condition in hospital following a car crash in the early hours of Friday morning.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 12:43 IST
Cricket-India wicketkeeper Pant 'stable' after fiery car crash
Rishabh Pant (Photo- BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India cricketer Rishabh Pant is in a stable condition in hospital following a car crash in the early hours of Friday morning. Police said the wicketkeeper-batsman, who was alone in the car when it crashed in the northern state of Uttarakhand, had lost control of the vehicle when he "dozed off". The car flipped over twice, police added.

Photographs of the crash showed extensive impact and fire damage to the car. Hospital authorities were not immediately available to give an update on Pant's condition.

Cricket website ESPNCricinfo reported that the 25-year-old suffered lacerative wounds on his forehead above his left eye and also a ligament tear in his knee. The report added that first X-rays did not show any fractures. "Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah tweeted. "We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support."

Pant's Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals said the crash occurred between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. "He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee," they said on Twitter.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told Reuters: "Pant had told the local police that he lost control on his car after he dozed off for a couple of seconds. The police is investigating the case." Multiple reports in Indian media said Pant's car had collided with the traffic divider in the middle of the road.

Pant was part of the India test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh this month. He was not named in their Twenty20 and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka next month. National Cricket Academy chairman and former test batsman VVS Laxman wished Pant a speedy recovery.

"Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger," Laxman tweeted. Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting also expressed his concern. "Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon," tweeted the former Australia captain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022