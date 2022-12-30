Left Menu

Stafanie Taylor returns as West Indies name squad for tri-series against South Africa, India

Taylor has recovered from an injury that prevented her from playing in home internationals against England.

Star all-rounder Stafanie Taylor will return for the West Indies T20I tri-series in South Africa, as the team gears up for their camp for the Women's T20 World Cup. Britney Cooper, a middle-order batter, has been added to the team to bolster the team's batting resources. Taylor has recovered from an injury that prevented her from playing in home internationals against England.

The pair's inclusion is crucial following a poor home series in which runs were difficult to come by against an elite English attack. The team was swept 5-0 in the T20I series after losing all three of the ICC Women's Championship ODI matches. The West Indies will take on India as well as the hosts in the triangular tournament from January 19, before they meet England again in their Women's T20 World Cup opener on February 11 in Paarl.

Lead Selector Ann Browne-John said experience will be crucial for the team if they are to make any progress in the T20I format. "Our batting in the most recent series was less than par against a very good England bowling attack. We believe that with the return of some experienced batters, they will be able to support captain Hayley Matthews at the top of the order. The selection panel has named a squad that we believe has the talent and experience to compete against India and South Africa," Lead Selector Ann Browne-John said in an official statement released by Cricket West Indies.

Fast bowlers Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman have overcome minor ailments to join the travelling team, giving skipper Matthews additional options with the ball alongside Chinelle Henry, Cherry Ann Fraser, and Aaliyah Alleyne. Early in 2022, as part of their Women's World Cup preparation, West Indies travelled to South Africa and prevailed in one of the four ODIs.

Browne-John hopes the team can emulate the relative success in 2023. "The team had commendable performances in South Africa in early 2022. We know that the entire team will be drawing on that experience as they take on the home team and India in this tri-series and then potentially again at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup also in South Africa," Browne-John added.

West Indies have been drawn in Group 2 alongside England, India, Pakistan and Ireland for the Women's T20 World Cup. Squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle HenryKarishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor and Rashada Williams. (ANI)

