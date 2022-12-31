Left Menu

Soccer-Qatar coach Sanchez to leave after contract not renewed

The QFA said Sanchez, 47, wanted to pursue new opportunities and that the two parties would part ways on Dec. 31. "The past 5-1/2 years with Qatar's senior national team have been a once in a lifetime opportunity," Sanchez said in a statement.

Soccer-Qatar coach Sanchez to leave after contract not renewed
Qatar coach Felix Sanchez will leave his post at the end of the month after the country's FA (QFA) said on Friday that they had mutually agreed not to renew his contract, with the World Cup hosts having lost all of their group games at the tournament. The QFA said Sanchez, 47, wanted to pursue new opportunities and that the two parties would part ways on Dec. 31.

"The past 5-1/2 years with Qatar's senior national team have been a once in a lifetime opportunity," Sanchez said in a statement. "Qatar, its people and its football will always be in my heart. Now is a good time to let others take on the team's responsibility and for me to explore new challenges".

Qatar finished bottom of Group A after defeats by Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands and managed just one goal. The QFA said they will decide on who will take the national team job shortly, while president Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani thanked the Spaniard for his efforts.

"The football family of Qatar will always be grateful for the success he has brought to Qatar football over the years".

