Left Menu

P T Usha to Lead Iconic Celebrations of Vande Mataram's 150th Anniversary

A two-day event in Kolkata on January 5 and 6, 2026, will commemorate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram's creation. Led by P T Usha, the event includes rallies, an eternal flame, and a star-studded cultural program. Governor C V Ananda Bose will oversee the Ministry of Culture-supported celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:05 IST
P T Usha to Lead Iconic Celebrations of Vande Mataram's 150th Anniversary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's celebrated athlete P T Usha is set to spearhead a rally in Kolkata, part of a broader two-day event organized by the Lok Bhavan, to honor the 150th anniversary of the song Vande Mataram, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The event will occur on January 5 and 6, highlighting the song's lasting significance and the life of its composer, Chattopadhyay. The commemoration will feature rallies culminating at Jorasanko Thakurbari, the historical home of Rabindranath Tagore, where an 'Akhand Jyoti' or eternal flame will be illuminated.

The flame will be part of a procession to Victoria Memorial Hall on January 6, expected to be led by P T Usha. Celebrity singers will perform Vande Mataram in various Indian languages. These festivities have been organized with guidance from Governor C V Ananda Bose, supported by the Ministry of Culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash Over Revenue: Indian Government vs. Reliance—Resolution in Sight

Clash Over Revenue: Indian Government vs. Reliance—Resolution in Sight

 India
2
Kerala's Drive for Inclusive Voter Registration Gains Momentum

Kerala's Drive for Inclusive Voter Registration Gains Momentum

 India
3
Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

 India
4
Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025