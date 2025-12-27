P T Usha to Lead Iconic Celebrations of Vande Mataram's 150th Anniversary

India's celebrated athlete P T Usha is set to spearhead a rally in Kolkata, part of a broader two-day event organized by the Lok Bhavan, to honor the 150th anniversary of the song Vande Mataram, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The event will occur on January 5 and 6, highlighting the song's lasting significance and the life of its composer, Chattopadhyay. The commemoration will feature rallies culminating at Jorasanko Thakurbari, the historical home of Rabindranath Tagore, where an 'Akhand Jyoti' or eternal flame will be illuminated.

The flame will be part of a procession to Victoria Memorial Hall on January 6, expected to be led by P T Usha. Celebrity singers will perform Vande Mataram in various Indian languages. These festivities have been organized with guidance from Governor C V Ananda Bose, supported by the Ministry of Culture.

