Sports News Roundup: We'll never forget him - Brazil mourns loss of soccer legend Pele; Tennis-Returning Zverev says he is weeks from peak match fitness and more

NBA roundup: LeBron James pours in 47 points on 38th birthday

LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday by scoring a season-high 47 points to help the visiting Los Angeles Lakers erase a 15-point deficit and beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 on Friday. James made a season-high 18 field goals and was 4-for-6 on 3-point attempts. He added 10 rebounds and nine assists to fall just short of his first triple-double of the season. James had a 3-pointer and a three-point play in the fourth quarter after the Hawks cut the lead to one point.

We'll never forget him - Brazil mourns loss of soccer legend Pele

Brazil on Friday mourned the death of one of its brightest stars, soccer great Pele, with fans and friends paying their respects to the sports icon who died at the age of 82 after battling colon cancer for just over a year. Outside Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele had been undergoing treatment, fans gathered to mourn the loss of one of the greatest ever exponents of the beautiful game, displaying Pele memorabilia on a clothesline by the entrance.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes earn team-record 10th straight win

Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen scored on power plays as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C., for their franchise-record 10th victory in a row. Carolina also extended its team-record points streak to 16 games. Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta made 19 saves to record his second consecutive shutout.

Tennis-Returning Zverev says he is weeks from peak match fitness

Alexander Zverev on Saturday marked his return to competitive action for the first time since June following ankle surgery but said after his 6-4 6-2 loss to the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in the United Cup that he was some way from peak match fitness. Zverev, 25, had surgery to repair damaged ankle ligaments following an injury he sustained during his French Open semi-final against Rafa Nadal.

Soccer-Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until 2025

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year contract, the club announced on Friday, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent. Ronaldo departed Old Trafford last month following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Soccer-Qatar coach Sanchez to leave after contract not renewed

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez will leave his post at the end of the month after the country's FA (QFA) said on Friday that they had mutually agreed not to renew his contract, with the World Cup hosts having lost all of their group games at the tournament. The QFA said Sanchez, 47, wanted to pursue new opportunities and that the two parties would part ways on Dec. 31.

Soccer-Pele's World Cup-winning team mates remember a 'player from another planet'

Some of Brazilian soccer legend Pele's former team mates on Friday remembered him as the greatest player of all time, as they mourned his death and celebrated his legacy. Gerson and Pepe, who played with Pele in World Cup-winning Brazil sides, described the only man to win three World Cup trophies as a player from another planet, who was also a great guy off the pitch.

Soccer-Late Benzema double earns Real Madrid 2-0 win at Valladolid

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win at Real Valladolid as Karim Benzema scored two late goals, including a penalty, to move them a point clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga on Friday. Ballon d'Or winner Benzema returned to the starting lineup after missing the World Cup for France, having suffered a thigh injury the day before the start, and had a big impact.

Queen guitarist May, soccer Lionesses named in king's New Year honours

Britain recognised Queen guitarist Brian May, several English "Lionesses" who won the European women's soccer championship and diplomats involved in the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in King Charles' first New Year's honours list. Four members of the England women's soccer team received honours, with captain Leah Williamson awarded an OBE, while the tournament's golden boot winner Beth Mead, defender Lucy Bronze and all-time top scorer Ellen White received MBEs.

