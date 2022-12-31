Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa's De Bruyn to miss final Australia test

The third test will begin on Wednesday. De Bruyn had replaced Rassie van der Dussen in the second test, scoring 12 and 28 runs in each inning. His absence could lead to Van der Dussen returning to the no.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 16:15 IST
Cricket-South Africa's De Bruyn to miss final Australia test
Representative Image

South Africa middle-order batsman Theunis de Bruyn will miss their third and final test against Australia in Sydney because he will return home for the birth of his first child, the country's cricket board said on Saturday. South Africa has already lost the three-test series after suffering defeats in the first two tests in Brisbane and Melbourne. The third test will begin on Wednesday.

De Bruyn had replaced Rassie van der Dussen in the second test, scoring 12 and 28 runs in each inning. His absence could lead to Van der Dussen returning to the no. 3 position or offer reserve wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen an opportunity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022