Left Menu

Soccer-Club Brugge name Parker as head coach

Club Brugge have appointed former Bournemouth manager Scott Parker as head coach, the Belgian club said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2023 00:38 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 00:38 IST
Soccer-Club Brugge name Parker as head coach

Club Brugge have appointed former Bournemouth manager Scott Parker as head coach, the Belgian club said on Saturday. Parker, a former England international, was sacked by Premier League club Bournemouth in August, months after guiding them to promotion. Prior to his stint at Bournemouth, Parker also led Fulham to the English top-flight.

Brugge did not provide details about the length of Parker's contract, but said the 42-year-old will be officially presented in his new role in the coming week. He replaces Carl Hoefkens, who was sacked by Brugge earlier this week despite leading them to the last 16 of the Champions League this season.

Hoefken's sacking came after a run of poor domestic form, including an embarrassing 4-1 home defeat by St Truiden in the Belgian Cup last week and a 1-1 home draw with OH Leuven in the league this week, which left the champions in fourth place, 12 points behind leaders Racing Genk. Brugge next play away at league leaders Genk on Jan. 8 and in February face Benfica home and away in the last 16 of the Champions League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Delhi: Omicron-driven Covid third wave in early 2022; govt keeps eye on fresh threat

Delhi: Omicron-driven Covid third wave in early 2022; govt keeps eye on fres...

 India
3
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022