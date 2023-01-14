Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Italy's Brignone takes super-G win in St Anton am Arlberg

Italian Federica Brignone claimed her first victory of the season when she was fastest down the super-G slopes in St Anton am Arlberg, Austria, on Saturday. World Cup leader American Mikaela Shiffrin did not participate as she wanted to focus her preparations for the races in Cortina later this month.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 22:47 IST
Alpine skiing-Italy's Brignone takes super-G win in St Anton am Arlberg

Italian Federica Brignone claimed her first victory of the season when she was fastest down the super-G slopes in St Anton am Arlberg, Austria, on Saturday. The 32-year-old clocked 1:00.21 to grab her eighth World Cup super-G victory, beating Switzerland's Joana Haehlen by 0.54 seconds. Another Swiss, Lara Gut-Behrami, trailed in third.

"I'm really satisfied and proud of what I've been doing today on the slope," Brignone said. The Italian has struggled with speed disciplines this season, only managing one top 10 result in the five races she has participated in.

"I started the season really badly with the speed, and with speed skis, I had no confidence. It's coming back now and I know I can do what I want with my skis," she said. World Cup leader American Mikaela Shiffrin did not participate as she wanted to focus her preparations for the races in Cortina later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
German defence minister Lambrecht to step down -govt source

German defence minister Lambrecht to step down -govt source

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023