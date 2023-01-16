Left Menu

My coach put up his feeling: Sindhu on receiving support from Park

I hope there will be good days. As far as head-to-head goes, this was Sindhus 10th defeat to Marin, who also prevailed over the Indian ace in the final of the 2016 Rio Olympics.On a comeback trail, Sindhu said she is satisfied with her recovery and hoped to display her new skills at the India Open Super 750 tournament, beginning here on Tuesday.Sindhu had sustained a stress fracture on her left ankle on way to her Commonwealth Games gold in August last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 17:37 IST
My coach put up his feeling: Sindhu on receiving support from Park
PV Sindhu Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PV Sindhu's comeback from a five-month injury layoff ended in a first-round defeat to nemesis Carolina Marin. Mindful of her long absence from the court, coach Park Tae-sang shared an emotional post after the loss.

On Monday, the double Olympic medallist acknowledged the support she received from the foreign coach after the reverse in the Malaysia Open, saying making a comeback itself is difficult after an injury.

''Returned after 5 months. And unfortunate results. Everyone, her lack (of success) is my fault as a coach. We will prepare for the Indian Open in Delhi next week. Please encourage @pvsindhu1 rather than reprimand. I'll try harder,'' the coach wrote on Instagram.

Asked about the post, Sindhu said, ''After the injury, comeback itself is a hard thing. My coach put up his feeling because for the last five months we haven't played. But we have to be happy that we attempted to play against Marin after the injury. I hope there will be good days.'' As far as head-to-head goes, this was Sindhu's 10th defeat to Marin, who also prevailed over the Indian ace in the final of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

On a comeback trail, Sindhu said she is satisfied with her recovery and hoped to display her new skills at the India Open Super 750 tournament, beginning here on Tuesday.

Sindhu had sustained a stress fracture on her left ankle on way to her Commonwealth Games gold in August last year. She suffered a narrow defeat against Marin in Kuala Lumpur last week.

''I have been on a break for 5 months, so when I was back in January, playing in Malaysia, I was happy to be back on court,'' Sindhu told PTI on the eve of the India Open tournament.

''In Malaysia, I was happy I could play my best against Marin. Overall, I was satisfied with my game. To play at a certain level, to get up there and play at that level after returning from injury is not easy. Winning and losing is part and parcel but you have to be satisfied.'' In the first round, former champion Sindhu will be up against Thailand's Supanida Katethong, an opponent she had lost to in the last edition.

''I am playing Supanida, you can't take her easy. I have played her a few times, and I have lost to her at India Open last time, so it is not going to be easy. Hope this time it will be the other way round.

''Every match will be harder for me as all top players will be here, so every round will be tough. I can't say I will win it but I will give my best.

''It is going to be exciting with lot of crowd this time. I remember playing amid the home crowd, it is a different feeling.'' Sindhu, who claimed a silver and bronze in the last two editions, will be embarking on yet another pre-Olympic year.

''It is already 2023. It is also an Olympic qualification year, there will be lots of tournament, so we will have to plan things, which event to play and which not to. Each tournament will be important for me.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023