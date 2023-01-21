Left Menu

Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan, Dilhara Fernando, Monty Panesar confirm participation in Legends League Cricket Masters in Qatar

The second season has witnessed exceptional performances. Irfan Pathan was one of the most successful players during the season 2; he scored 225 runs in the season 2 and took more than 11 wickets in seven matches. Monty took 12 wickets in seven matches in the last season and one of the most successful bowlers

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 13:38 IST
Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan, Dilhara Fernando, Monty Panesar confirm participation in Legends League Cricket Masters in Qatar
Former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle. . Image Credit: ANI
Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan, Asghar Afghan, Dilhara Fernando and Monty Panesar have confirmed their participation in the LLC Masters season, which will be played from February 27 to March 08, 2023, confirmed Legends League Cricket. The second season has witnessed exceptional performances. Irfan Pathan was one of the most successful players during the season 2; he scored 225 runs in the season 2 and took more than 11 wickets in seven matches. Monty took 12 wickets in seven matches in the last season and one of the most successful bowlers.

Monty Panesar said, "I am looking forward to playing LLC Masters. We got lots of love from the fans in India during season 2. Hope we are able to take the game forward from season 2." Chris Gayle confirmed his participation in Legends League Cricket's LLC Masters, saying, "The season in India was exciting, we saw so much energy and fun during the matches. We hope to create the same magic for fans in Qatar as well."

Irfan Pathan said, "Playing with Legends and performing is a feeling which cannot be expressed. The atmosphere during the matches is highly competitive. I look forward to playing in LLC Masters." Dilhara Fernando said, "Playing cricket gives me immense joy and playing with so many legends at the same time is a dream come true."

Asghar Afghan said, "I am really excited to play in LLC Masters. Look forward to all the fun and cricket." Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "LLC in Doha will be a celebration of Cricket in the city which hosted FIFA World Cup recently. We are trying to make the upcoming season a truly global event by having representation from all big cricket-playing nations. And this list is an example of how we are doing the best in our efforts to promote cricket." (ANI)

