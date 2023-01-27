Left Menu

Soccer-Wigan sack manager Toure after nine games

Championship side Wigan Athletic sacked manager Kolo Toure on Thursday, less than two months into his 3-1/2 year contract, after he failed to win any of his nine games in charge. The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender was appointed in late November but Wigan took only two points from his seven league games and were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Luton Town after a replay.

Last weekend's 2-0 loss to Luton in the Championship left Wigan bottom of the table, four points from safety. "Unfortunately, the results on the field have not been as we would have liked and as tough a decision as this was, the board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season," Wigan chief executive Malachy Brannigan said in a statement.

Toure, 41, made 353 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal, City and Liverpool between 2002-16 and earned 120 caps for Ivory Coast. He was in his first managerial role after previously being part of the coaching set-up at Leicester City and Celtic under Brendan Rodgers. Wigan are now looking for their fifth permanent manager in the last three years. They spent eight seasons in the Premier League before they were relegated in 2013, the same year they won the FA Cup.

Wigan next play at Blackburn Rovers on Feb. 6.

