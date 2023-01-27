Left Menu

Soccer-Inzaghi urges Inter to be more consistent

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has called on his side to be more consistent ahead of their Serie A game at Cremonese on Saturday, after they stumbled in their last outing against mid-table Empoli. A second-half goal by Empoli midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi earned them a surprise 1-0 win on Monday, ending Inter's seven-match unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Inter are fourth on 37 points, level with third-placed Lazio and AS Roma in fifth, and a point behind AC Milan, who were humbled 4-0 by Lazio on Tuesday. "Luckily, we're straight back in action. I'm convinced that my team really want to bounce back after the match against Empoli," Inzaghi told Inter TV on Friday.

However, Inter cannot afford to slip up if they are to bridge the gap to runaway leaders Napoli. "More consistency is required. Right now, Napoli are way out in front, and then there are five teams with very few points separating them," he said.

A visit to bottom-placed side Cremonese, led by new coach Davide Ballardini, gives them the perfect opportunity to bounce back. "I had him as a coach as well and he's always well prepared. He always gives his teams a distinct identity," Inzaghi said.

"They progressed in the Coppa Italia away at the Maradona (against Napoli) and played brilliantly away at Bologna, too; they're in good form." Inter will be without defender Milan Skriniar and midfielder Nicolo Barella, who are both suspended. Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and goalkeeper Samir Handanovic will miss the Cremonese match through injuries.

"The fixture list is packed," Inzaghi said, with Inter meeting Atalanta in the cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, followed by the Milan derby in Serie A next Sunday. "The hope is to get back all of the players who are unavailable right now. We're slowly bringing them back so that we have more options available for every game."

