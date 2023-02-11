Left Menu

Cricket-India beat Australia by innings and 132 runs in Nagpur

India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs within three days in the opening test in Nagpur to grab a 1-0 lead in the four-match series on Saturday. Having conceded a significant lead of 223 in the spin-dominated contest on a treacherous track, Australia were all out for 91 in their second innings. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the India bowlers claiming 5-37.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 14:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 14:24 IST
Cricket-India beat Australia by innings and 132 runs in Nagpur
IND Vs Aus Test Match Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • India

India beat Australia by innings and 132 runs within three days in the opening test in Nagpur to grab a 1-0 lead in the four-match series on Saturday. Having conceded a significant lead of 223 in the spin-dominated contest on a treacherous track, Australia were all out for 91 in their second innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the India bowlers claiming 5-37. New Delhi hosts the second test on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023