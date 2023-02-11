Cricket-India beat Australia by innings and 132 runs in Nagpur

India beat Australia by innings and 132 runs within three days in the opening test in Nagpur to grab a 1-0 lead in the four-match series on Saturday. Having conceded a significant lead of 223 in the spin-dominated contest on a treacherous track, Australia were all out for 91 in their second innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the India bowlers claiming 5-37. New Delhi hosts the second test on Friday.

