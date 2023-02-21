Warner ruled out of Indore and Ahmedabad Tests due to elbow injury

Struggling Australia opening batter David Warner was on Tuesday ruled out of the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to an elbow fracture, dealing further blow to the visiting team.

Warner will head home to Sydney to recover but is expected to return to India for the three-match ODI series after the four-match Test series. The ODI series begins on March 17 in Mumbai.

''David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas test tour of India and will return home,'' CA said in a statement.

''Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture. After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series.

''It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series.'' Warner was substituted by Matthew Renshaw in the second innings in the second Test here with delayed concussion symptoms after being struck on the grille of his protective batting helmet by India fast bowler Mohammad Siraj in Australia's first innings.

That blow came shortly after Warner had been struck on the arm by another rising delivery, with x-rays subsequently confirming the left-hander had also sustained a hairline fracture of the elbow.

The 36-year-old had struggled for form across the first two Tests, which Australia lost heavily to trail 0-2 in the series, returning 26 runs from his three completed innings.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald indicated on Monday that a decision on Warner's fitness would be coming.

''Warner's still sore at the moment. We're in no rush to make any decisions at this point in time around Davey. Just seeing how that settles, how functional that is,'' McDonald had said.

Travid Head, who came out to bat in Australia's second innings in place of Warner in New Delhi, is expected to open along with Usman Khawaja in the third Test in Indore beginning on March 1.

Australia has already lost fast bowler Josh Hazlewood (achilles soreness) for the remainder of the campaign, while fellow Test squad members Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green were absent from the opening two matches of the series as they recover from finger injuries.

Green is, however, expected to be fit to play in Indore. He was very close to being selected in the second Test, during which he faced fast bowling in the nets.

Leg spinner Mitchell Swepson is due to return to India and rejoin the squad having flown home after the opening Test in Nagpur for the birth of his and partner Jess' first child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)