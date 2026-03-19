Big Win: Massive Hydroponic Ganja Bust at Mumbai Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) has made a significant breakthrough at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with the arrest of four individuals. They are accused of smuggling a staggering 64.394 kilograms of hydroponic ganja, a haul worth over Rs 64 crore.

According to officials, this illicit consignment originated from Bangkok, and its discovery is part of a broader trend in increasing ganja smuggling cases. The Customs department had previously initiated a comprehensive surveillance operation targeting suspicious passengers from Bangkok.

On Wednesday, after rigorous checks, the suspects—three Indians and one foreigner—were apprehended. Their luggage search revealed the contraband. Under interrogation, they confessed to their roles in the smuggling network, prompting arrests under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The investigation continues to uncover further details of this international smuggling operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)