JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 14:49 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday said it has appointed Rajan Amba as the managing director, with effect from March 1.

Amba will succeed incumbent Rohit Suri, who is due to retire from the post on March 31, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India said in a statement.

Amba is currently serving as the vice president for sales, marketing and customer care at Tata Motors.

''Rajan's customer-centric mindset, broad experiences from different industries, and his leadership approach, bring the right set of qualities to further grow our operations into the promising future of India,'' Martin Limpert, Regional Director - Overseas at JLR, said.

Commenting on his appointment, Amba said,''I keenly look forward to working with my new team at Jaguar Land Rover India and steering forward our future growth strategy.''

