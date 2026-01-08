Actor Silambarasan extends support to Vijay, 'Jana Nayagan'

Actor Silambarasan T R on Thursday extended solidarity to star-turned-politician Vijay, saying "setbacks have never stopped" him and expressing confidence that 'real Thiruvizha' would begin with the release of the latter's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan'.

In a post on X, Silambarasan addressed Vijay as 'anna' (elder brother) and said the actor had weathered "bigger storms" in the past, adding that the present challenge too would pass.

He signed off by stating that celebrations would truly start on the day 'Jana Nayagan' hits screens, in an apparent reference to the film's expected box-office buzz and Vijay's growing political profile.

Vijay has already floated his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and is preparing to enter full-time public life after completing his film commitments.

"Jana Nayagan", a big-budget political action thriller positioned as Vijay's final film before his full-fledged political plunge, is slated for release in 2026 and is widely seen as a curtain-raiser to his electoral debut.

