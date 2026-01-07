Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Spurs Developmental Drive in Samba

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, urges expedited development in Samba, highlighting mission-driven projects and empowerment of youth and women through initiatives like Mission YUVA. Ensuring timely execution and quality, he addresses issues about infrastructure, healthcare, education, and entrepreneurship during a district review meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamaica | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:22 IST
Omar Abdullah Spurs Developmental Drive in Samba
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called on the Samba district administration to accelerate developmental activities, ensuring that growth benefits every resident. During a comprehensive district review meeting, Abdullah emphasized quick project completion and high standards of quality, urging officials to remove any obstructions in execution.

Abdullah focused on employment generation and entrepreneurship, particularly stressing on the Mission YUVA initiative and empowering women through Self-Help Groups (SHGs). He emphasized that empowering youth and women is critical for sustainable development. The chief minister also instructed the deputy commissioner to expedite Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) projects, ensuring periodic reviews to track progress.

In the meeting, key concerns such as water supply, sanitation, education, and healthcare were highlighted. Abdullah promised a systematic approach to address these issues. He also inaugurated road projects and laid the foundation for a 100-metre footbridge, reinforcing the district's developmental achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Two dead after fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai's Chandivali area: Civic officials.

Two dead after fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai's Chandivali...

 India
2
India U19's Commanding Series Sweep in Benoni

India U19's Commanding Series Sweep in Benoni

 South Africa
3
Nepal's National Assembly Election: A Political Crossroads

Nepal's National Assembly Election: A Political Crossroads

 Nepal
4
Congress Sets Stage for Assam Assembly Elections with Key Appointments

Congress Sets Stage for Assam Assembly Elections with Key Appointments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026