Omar Abdullah Spurs Developmental Drive in Samba

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called on the Samba district administration to accelerate developmental activities, ensuring that growth benefits every resident. During a comprehensive district review meeting, Abdullah emphasized quick project completion and high standards of quality, urging officials to remove any obstructions in execution.

Abdullah focused on employment generation and entrepreneurship, particularly stressing on the Mission YUVA initiative and empowering women through Self-Help Groups (SHGs). He emphasized that empowering youth and women is critical for sustainable development. The chief minister also instructed the deputy commissioner to expedite Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) projects, ensuring periodic reviews to track progress.

In the meeting, key concerns such as water supply, sanitation, education, and healthcare were highlighted. Abdullah promised a systematic approach to address these issues. He also inaugurated road projects and laid the foundation for a 100-metre footbridge, reinforcing the district's developmental achievements.

