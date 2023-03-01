USA pacer Tara Norris wants to "do all associate nations proud" during her stint with Delhi Capitals in WPL

American fast bowler Tara Norris, who has taken four wickets in five T20Is, is the only player from an associate nation in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). The fast bowler was acquired by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 Lakh in the WPL Auction in February.

Speaking ahead of the historic tournament, Norris was quoted as saying in a Delhi Capitals press release, "I definitely want to do all the associate nations proud. I have a voice for those players. A lot of girls struggle with funding and facilities. I want to raise awareness for the associates and hopefully next year, more players will be involved." When asked if she followed the WPL Auction, the American said, "I was not watching (auction) till I finished training. I got a message from Alex Hartley congratulating me for getting picked. I was really surprised and honoured to be picked not only as a USA cricketer but as a representative of the associate nations as well."

Norris also expressed that she will look to learn as much as she can in the WPL, "There are quite a few world-class players and luckily I will get to train with some of them and hopefully play against a few of them. I am looking to learn and embrace as much as I can. Also, I have never been to India before. I will have to learn about the conditions and the climate here." The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

In its first season, the Women's Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days. The league will start on 4th March at the Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

On Sunday, March 5, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening. There will be four double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24th March.

The Final of Women's Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March. Delhi Capitals squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia. Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal. (ANI)

