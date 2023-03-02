Left Menu

Prop Mohamed Haouas will miss France's remaining Six Nations fixtures after he was sanctioned by the tournament's Judicial Committee on Wednesday for his red card in their victory over Scotland. A Six Nations statement on Wednesday said Haouas "admitted that he had committed an act of foul play warranting the issue of a red card prior to the hearing". "After reviewing all the evidence, the committee ...

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 00:26 IST
Rugby-Prop Haouas suspended for France's remaining Six Nations fixtures

Prop Mohamed Haouas will miss France's remaining Six Nations fixtures after he was sanctioned by the tournament's Judicial Committee on Wednesday for his red card in their victory over Scotland. Haouas was shown a red card in the 13th minute of France's 32-21 win over Scotland on Sunday for a head-first charge at Ben White's head. The Frenchman was also shown a red while playing against Scotland in the 2020 Six Nations.

The 28-year-old was brought into the side to replace Uini Atonio, who was handed a ban last month. A Six Nations statement on Wednesday said Haouas "admitted that he had committed an act of foul play warranting the issue of a red card prior to the hearing".

"After reviewing all the evidence, the committee ... applied World Rugby's mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in contact with the head. This resulted in a starting point of a six week suspension," the statement added. "Having acknowledged that there were no aggravating factors and accepted mitigating factors ... the committee reduced the six week entry point by two weeks, resulting in a sanction of four weeks."

Defending champions France, who are fourth in the standings, next face England at Twickenham on March 11. They then host Wales on March 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

