Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Katie Volynets escapes 5-0, third-set hole; Tennis-Djokovic targets elusive gold medal at Paris Olympics and more

WTA roundup: Katie Volynets escapes 5-0, third-set hole

Down 5-0 and a match point in the third set, the United States' Katie Volynets rallied to upset third-seeded Anastasia Potapova of Russia 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday in the second round of the ATX Open in Austin, Texas. Volynets heated up while winning the last seven games, as she lost just one point total in the final three games. The result moves the 21-year-old into a WTA Tour quarterfinal for the first time.

Tennis-Djokovic targets elusive gold medal at Paris Olympics

Novak Djokovic said he is already looking forward to next year's Olympic Games in Paris, as he seeks to win a gold medal that has so far eluded him in an otherwise glittering career. World number one Djokovic won a bronze medal in Beijing 2008 but has been unable to build on that in 2012, 2016 and 2021. The Serbian said he hopes to be fit and healthy for next year's showpiece, by which time he will be 37.

Golf-Szokol takes three-shot lead after sizzling 64 at Sentosa

World number 153 Elizabeth Szokol outplayed a stellar field with an eight-under-par 64 to take a three-stroke lead after the opening round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday. After a bogey at her first hole, the American bagged seven birdies and an eagle to build a solid lead over the chasing pack, which was led by Yuka Saso on five-under after the Japanese world number 36 shot a flawless 67.

Soccer-Former Olympian Crooks named acting Canada Soccer president

Former Olympic athlete Charmaine Crooks was named acting president of Canada Soccer on Wednesday as the embattled governing body looks to navigate a labour dispute with its men's and women's national teams. Crooks, 60, is the first woman and person of colour to lead Canada Soccer after serving as vice president for two years. She will take over from Nick Bontis, who resigned on Monday.

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid's historic multi-goal streak hits 5

Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist in the first period and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday. McDavid has scored two goals in each of the past five games and has an NHL-leading 52 for the season. McDavid is just the fifth NHL player with a multi-goal streak of at least five games, joining Alexander Mogilny (five in 1992-93), Mario Lemieux (five in 1988-89), Punch Broadbent (six in 1921-22) and Joe Malone (six in 1920-21).

Top 25 roundup: OT win gives No. 2 Alabama outright SEC title

No. 2 Alabama rallied from a 17-point, second-half deficit to clinch the Southeastern Conference regular-season title outright with a 90-85 overtime victory over Auburn on Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Jahvon Quinerly collected a season-high 24 points and added six assists for Alabama, which trailed 66-49 with 10:27 left before ending regulation on a 26-9 run to send the game into overtime tied at 75.

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher feels no need to watch 'Drive to Survive'

Mick Schumacher's Formula One struggles last season feature strongly in the latest run of 'Drive to Survive' but the German says he feels no need to watch the Netflix docu-series. The 23-year-old, son of Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael, lost his seat at the Haas team at the end of 2022 and is now reserve to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes.

NBA roundup: Suns win in Kevin Durant's debut

Devin Booker scored 37 points and Kevin Durant added 23 in his Phoenix debut as the Suns beat the host Charlotte Hornets 105-91 on Wednesday night. Durant, who was in the starting lineup for his first action since Jan. 8 with the Brooklyn Nets, racked up 23 points and six rebounds. He missed almost two months because of a ligament strain in his right knee, during which time he was traded to the Western Conference contenders.

NFL must face racial bias claims in open court, judge rules

The National Football League and three of its teams must face claims by Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores of racist hiring practices in open court, a U.S. judge in New York ruled on Wednesday while sending other aspects of the case to private arbitration. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni ruled that the NFL, the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Houston Texans must face Flores' claims of systematic discrimination against Black coaches in the league. Flores formerly served as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Soccer-FIFA appointment of supermodel Lima 'baffling' - ex-Council member Dodd

FIFA's appointment of supermodel Adriana Lima as its global fan ambassador in a Women's World Cup year is "baffling" and sends the wrong message to players and fans, former FIFA Council member Moya Dodd said. Brazilian Lima will "develop, promote and participate in several global initiatives" in her role as FIFA's first global fan ambassador, the governing body said in a statement on Monday.

