Delhi Capitals name Meg Lanning as captain, Jemimah Rodrigues her deputy for WPL

Australias World Cup-winning skipper Meg Lanning will lead Delhi Capitals DC in the inaugural edition of the Womens Premier League WPL while Indias star batter Jemimah Rodrigues will be her deputy, the franchise announced on Thursday. Lanning, 30, recently captained Australia to their record sixth title win in the T20 Womens World Cup, where they beat hosts South Africa in the title clash.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 16:04 IST
Meg Lanning. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australia's World Cup-winning skipper Meg Lanning will lead Delhi Capitals (DC) in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) while India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues will be her deputy, the franchise announced on Thursday. Lanning, 30, recently captained Australia to their record sixth title win in the T20 Women's World Cup, where they beat hosts South Africa in the title clash. Lanning is the third Australian cricketer to be named captain by WPL teams with Beth Mooney set to skipper Gujarat Giants and Alyssa Healy taking charge of the UP Warriorz.

''It is a very proud moment for me,'' said Lanning after being named the Delhi Capitals captain during an event in Mumbai. ''… first to be involved in a franchise like Delhi Capitals and to be named the captain is a huge honour and it is something that l am very much looking forward to. Lanning has played 132 T20Is for Australia, making 3405 runs. ''Bringing the team together and gelling and get to know everyone is really important. It is about enjoying yourself and getting the best out of yourself,'' she added. Lanning arrived in the city on Thursday morning ahead of the tournament's start on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals had their first training session on Monday with their coach and players reaching Mumbai – host city of the first WPL – just a few days ahead of the tournament. They play their first match on Sunday when they take on the Smriti Madhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium. Jemimah played an important part in India's campaign which ended with semifinal defeat against Australia. Talking about her role as the vice-captain of the Delhi side, the 22-year-old Indian batter said, ''I am going to make the most of it. She (Meg) is one of the greatest leaders we have ever seen.'' India opener Shafali Verma is also part of the Capitals' squad. Delhi Capitals will be coached by two-time title winner in The Hundred, Jonathan Batty, while former England head coach Lisa Keightley and ex India player and selector Hemlata Kala are assistant coaches. Biju George, who in the past worked with the India Women's team, has been named the fielding coach.

