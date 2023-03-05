Left Menu

Golf-Classy Ko retains World Championship title after vintage round at Sentosa

Ko was unflappable on the front nine and although she faltered with a bogey on the 11th, she sank a 30-foot putt for birdie on the 13th and a two-foot par putt on the final hole to edge Korda (69) for her first title since last year's win. "It's a great honour to defend this title and I had a great week, and a long week as well, with all the rain," said Ko, who will bank $270,000 for her win.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 14:15 IST
Golf-Classy Ko retains World Championship title after vintage round at Sentosa
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea's Ko Jin-young became the first player to retain the HSBC Women's World Championship title after firing a three-under par 69 in the rain-interrupted final round to beat world number two Nelly Korda by two shots in Singapore on Sunday.

Still battling a wrist injury that derailed her 2022 season, Ko burst into tears after her triumphant return at Sentosa as she finished with a 17-under par total of 271 at the no-cut tournament with a $1.8 million prize purse. Ko was unflappable on the front nine and although she faltered with a bogey on the 11th, she sank a 30-foot putt for birdie on the 13th and a two-foot par putt on the final hole to edge Korda (69) for her first title since last year's win.

"It's a great honour to defend this title and I had a great week, and a long week as well, with all the rain," said Ko, who will bank $270,000 for her win. "Before this week I practised really hard. I knew I was defending so I wanted to get one more trophy. It paid off and I'm really happy."

Unlike her comeback win last year, Ko did not need a five-birdie charge in the last six holes, instead holding on to her overnight lead with a masterful display as she joined compatriot Park In-bee as the only two-time winners of the tournament. Ko set the tone with a birdie on the opening hole and drained another on the fifth after a superb approach shot, before rolling in an eight-foot putt from the fringe of the green to save par on the 10th.

American Korda had moved to within a shot of Ko after three straight birdies from the third hole, but a bogey on the sixth and another on the 13th proved costly and effectively ended her challenge. She secured second place on 15-under after draining a four-foot birdie putt on the final hole. Japan's Ayaka Furue (67) along with Americans Danielle Kang (68) and Allisen Corpuz (69) ended a further shot adrift of Korda in joint-third.

"Always playing with Nelly, it's very hard to compete. She's a great player and I was thinking, 'She's better than me and so I'd better learn some things from her'," Ko said. "It was a tough week but I made it!" Top-ranked Lydia Ko of New Zealand shot 74 and was at five-under, 12 shots behind in a share of 31st.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023