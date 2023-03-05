Left Menu

'I hope WPL inspires many young girls to follow their dreams and take up sports', says Nita Ambani

Mumbai Indians controlled the game against Gujarat Giants, with both bat and ball, registering a whopping 143 runs in the opening match, to set the tournament off to a thrilling start.

Mumbai Indians put on a sublime performance in the presence of Team Owner Nita M Ambani, in the inaugural game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil stadium on March 4. Mumbai Indians controlled the game against Gujarat Giants, with both bat and ball, registering a whopping 143 runs in the opening match, to set the tournament off to a thrilling start.

The stadium saw both women and men turn out to support women's cricket and cheering every ball was Nita Ambani, whose passion is to get more women to play sports. She then led the traditional Mumbai Indians post-game dressing room celebrations. Ambani said that WPL's opening day was an unforgettable event. "It is an iconic day and an iconic moment for women in the sport. It is so thrilling to be a part of the WPL," she said.

She also hoped that the WPL will help a lot more women take sports and make a career in sports, while also praising the atmosphere. Ambani said, "I hope this inspires young girls across the country to take up a sport, realise their dream and follow their hearts." Mumbai Indians have a star-studded outfit and their first match was perfect as both the experienced as well as the young players stepped up. "Mumbai Indians are known to play a certain kind of cricket, fearless and exciting. Our girls have performed so well today. I am so proud of the way they have played. It was a great display. A special mention to our captain Harman, what special innings she played. Amelia Kerr was fabulous, she batted well, bowled well."

She also gave a huge shout-out to all the fans who turned and acknowledged their presence. "It was wonderful to see so many people in the stadium, both men and women coming out in large numbers to support the women's team," adding a special message for the team's fan army, the MI Paltan, saying, "Let us just support our girls and more power to them. I wish all the teams the very best for this inaugural tournament." Coming to the match, MI posted a massive total of 207/5, with top knocks from skipper Harmanpreet (65), Hayley Matthews (47) and all-rounder Amelia Kerr (45*). Mumbai Indians continued their domination over Gujarat Giants with the ball as well, bundling them out for just 64 runs in 15.1 overs. Saika Ishaque (4/11) led the MI bowling from the front with her fiery spell. Harmanpreet was declared as the 'Player of the Match' for her fifty. (ANI)

