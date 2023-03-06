Left Menu

Mairaj, Ganemat begin well in shotgun World Cup

PTI | Doha | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:19 IST
Veteran Indian skeet marksman Mairaj Ahmed Khan made a fine start to his campaign in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup, shooting down 74 targets out of 75 in qualification to occupy the seventh position in a 114-strong field on day one here.

Young shooter Ganemat Sekhon shot 71 to lie 10th in the women's skeet qualification.

The two will shoot two more rounds of 25 targets each in a bid to claim one of the eight qualifying spots in their respective categories.

Triple Olympic gold medallist Vincent Hancock of the US led the men's field with a perfect 75.

Among other Indians in the fray, Anantjeet Singh Naruka missed three targets to lie 33rd, while Gurjoat Khangura missed four to be at 66th spot. Sheeraz Sheikh, competing for ranking points, shot 72.

In women's skeet, Slovakia's Danka Bartekova was the only one to register a perfect 75 to lead a strong field.

Two other Indians besides Ganemat, Darshna Rathore and Maheshwari Chauhan also shot scores of 71, but were lying 17th and 20th respectively on count-back.

Sanjana Sood, playing for ranking points, shot 69.

The winners will be decided on Tuesday.

