Ganemat equals national record to finish ninth in Doha World Cup

Among the other Indians in womens skeet, Darshna Rathore shot 117 to finish 25th, while Maheshwari Chauhan scored 116 to finish in 28th spot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 16:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Young shooter Ganemat Sekhon on Tuesday equalled the women's skeet qualification national record but finished ninth after a five-way shoot-off at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Doha, Qatar.

The 22-year-old from Chandigarh shot 120 out of 125 after two days of qualification and then found herself in a shoot-off for the final four qualifying spots with four others. She missed her first shoot-off shot to finish just outside the top eight.

Among the other Indians in women's skeet, Darshna Rathore shot 117 to finish 25th, while Maheshwari Chauhan scored 116 to finish in 28th spot. Sanajan Sood, playing for ranking points only, shot 114.

In men’s skeet, Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot 120 as did Gurjoat Khangura to finish in 31st and 35th positions respectively. Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 119 to finish in 55th spot. The best Indian on show in the star-studded field, however, was Sheeraz Sheikh who shot 121, but he was playing for ranking points only. The final qualification spot went at a very high 124.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

