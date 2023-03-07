Left Menu

DC post 211 for 4 against UP Warriorz in WPL

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 21:30 IST
DC post 211 for 4 against UP Warriorz in WPL

Delhi Capitals posted 211 for 4 in their Women's Premier League match against UP Warriorz here on Tuesday.

Captain Meg Lanning top-scored for DC with a 42-ball 70 while Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues remained not out on 42 and 34 respectively. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 211 for 4 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 70, Jess Jonassen 42 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 34 not out; Shabnim Ismail 1/29).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
INSIGHT-Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers

INSIGHT-Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023