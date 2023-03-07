DC post 211 for 4 against UP Warriorz in WPL

Delhi Capitals posted 211 for 4 in their Women's Premier League match against UP Warriorz here on Tuesday.

Captain Meg Lanning top-scored for DC with a 42-ball 70 while Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues remained not out on 42 and 34 respectively. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 211 for 4 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 70, Jess Jonassen 42 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 34 not out; Shabnim Ismail 1/29).

