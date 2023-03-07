DC post 211 for 4 against UP Warriorz in WPL
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 21:30 IST
Delhi Capitals posted 211 for 4 in their Women's Premier League match against UP Warriorz here on Tuesday.
Captain Meg Lanning top-scored for DC with a 42-ball 70 while Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues remained not out on 42 and 34 respectively. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 211 for 4 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 70, Jess Jonassen 42 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 34 not out; Shabnim Ismail 1/29).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia captain Meg Lanning shares key update on Alyssa Healy ahead of SFs clash against India
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia captain Meg Lanning wins toss, opts to bat against India in semi-final clash
It was pretty special: Meg Lanning on record-extending sixth T20 WC title
WPL is massive for women's game: Meg Lanning ahead of campaign opener
WPL: Fifties from Grace, Kiran help UP Warriorz clinch 3-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in last over thriller